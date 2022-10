hubiC et les services liés sont dorénavant fermés.

hubiC and related services are now closed.

We would like to thank you for your trust and loyalty over the years, and hope that hubiC has given you satisfaction. A new service, Shadow Drive, resolutely enriched and turned towards the future, is being launched. It will be available to all in the coming weeks on the shadow.tech website. It is a secure solution accessible to all, built in partnership with Nextcloud, the world leader in open source cloud storage. Shadow Drive will be available for free up to 20GB of storage, while a premium version of the service will be available from €8.99 per month, with storage up to 2TB.