By continuing to browse this site, you accept the use of cookies to collect audience statistics and ensure that your visit runs smoothly.
Find out more and manage cookies
Ok

My life, my data, my hubiC




Your documents stay with you everywhere

on every one of your devices

Store your files online in a personal and secure space. Either upload your documents to your online space yourself, or let the hubiC application do it for you.

Save and share

your files in total security

Share your files with your family, friends and colleagues in one simple click. Every file stored in hubiC is replicated in 3 sites in Europe.

Free up space

on your computers, tablets and smartphones

Free up memory on your devices without the bother of external hard drives. Archive in hubiC the files that you rarely access.