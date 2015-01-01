My life, my data, my hubiC

on every one of your devices
Store your files online in a personal and secure space. Either upload your documents to your online space yourself, or let the hubiC application do it for you.
your files in total security
Share your files with your family, friends and colleagues in one simple click. Every file stored in hubiC is replicated in 3 sites in Europe.
on your computers, tablets and smartphones
Free up memory on your devices without the bother of external hard drives. Archive in hubiC the files that you rarely access.